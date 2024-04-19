Real Salt Lake acquire Philip Quinton from Columbus Crew

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

RSL receive: Philip Quinton

Philip Quinton CLB receive: Up to $200k GAM

Real Salt Lake have acquired center back Philip Quinton from the Columbus Crew, both clubs announced Friday.

In exchange for the 24-year-old defender, Columbus will receive $150,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance incentives are met.

Quinton, selected 25th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, has one goal in 13 appearances with the Crew – most recently starting last weekend's scoreless draw at Salt Lake. He won the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season with Columbus Crew 2 in 2022 and was also part of the first team's MLS Cup-winning side the following year.

"I’m honored to join Real Salt Lake and be a part of the project in Utah," said Quinton. "RSL is a great club with a big history and an excellent plan to keep building into the future."

RSL visit Soldier Field on Saturday night (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) to face Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 10.