Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake acquire Philip Quinton from Columbus Crew

Philip Quinton - RSL Columbus - trade
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • RSL receive: Philip Quinton
  • CLB receive: Up to $200k GAM

Real Salt Lake have acquired center back Philip Quinton from the Columbus Crew, both clubs announced Friday.

In exchange for the 24-year-old defender, Columbus will receive $150,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance incentives are met.

Quinton, selected 25th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, has one goal in 13 appearances with the Crew – most recently starting last weekend's scoreless draw at Salt Lake. He won the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season with Columbus Crew 2 in 2022 and was also part of the first team's MLS Cup-winning side the following year.

"I’m honored to join Real Salt Lake and be a part of the project in Utah," said Quinton. "RSL is a great club with a big history and an excellent plan to keep building into the future."

RSL visit Soldier Field on Saturday night (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) to face Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 10.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Philip Quinton Real Salt Lake Columbus Crew

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati loan forward Arquimides Ordoñez to Swedish team
New York Red Bulls sign Cameron Harper to new contract
Inter Miami sign forward Leo Afonso
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo star Héctor Herrera could return vs. Austin FC

Houston Dynamo star Héctor Herrera could return vs. Austin FC
Real Salt Lake acquire Philip Quinton from Columbus Crew
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake acquire Philip Quinton from Columbus Crew
360 View: Why Matchday 10 could go off the rails
Voices: Kevin Egan

360 View: Why Matchday 10 could go off the rails
MLS Fantasy Round 9 positional rankings and Pick’em advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Round 9 positional rankings and Pick’em advice
Your Friday Kickoff: Can Atlanta beat Cincy in Miles Robinson's homecoming?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Can Atlanta beat Cincy in Miles Robinson's homecoming?
Video
Video
Portland Timbers star Evander: The best 10 in MLS?!
6:49
This is MLS

Portland Timbers star Evander: The best 10 in MLS?!
Midwest rivals: Sporting KC or St. Louis CITY need to win more?
2:39
This is MLS

Midwest rivals: Sporting KC or St. Louis CITY need to win more?
LA Galaxy attack: Riqui Puig & Co. the best in MLS?
4:13
This is MLS

LA Galaxy attack: Riqui Puig & Co. the best in MLS?
Inter Miami: Should the Supporters' Shield be a priority?
1:36
This is MLS

Inter Miami: Should the Supporters' Shield be a priority?