Real Salt Lake acquire midfielder ​​Moses Nyeman on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Real Salt Lake have acquired midfielder ​​Moses Nyeman on loan from Belgian second-division side SK Beveren through the 2023 MLS season with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.

Nyeman, 19, previously played for D.C. United from 2019-22 before joining Beveren last August. However, the US youth international hasn’t made a first-team appearance while in Europe.

“Moses has shown well during this preseason in Utah, and has assimilated well to the group dynamic the last several weeks,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release.

“We believe the glut of MLS experience gained at such a young age at D.C. United and his brief time with Beveran, as well as his life journey from Liberia to the US youth national team system, have brought him to a point where he can contribute here.”

In October 2019, Nyeman became D.C. United’s second-youngest signing ever (15 years old). He tallied three assists across 32 games (17 starts) before his transfer abroad.

RSL continue to utilize the global nature of owner David Blitzer’s growing soccer network. Nyeman is their third signing under that framework, following now-Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Sergio Cordova’s arrival last year from FC Augsburg (German Bundesliga) and defender Chris Kablan’s brief loan from Beveren.