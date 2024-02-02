Real Salt Lake sign left back Alexandros Katranis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have acquired left back Alexandros Katranis from Polish top-flight side Piast Gliwice, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old former Greek youth international is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026-27.

"Alex will provide guile, speed and skill on our left side, also giving us depth as we look to compete in 45-50 games this year across all competitions," RSL interim chief soccer officer/sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a release.

"Katranis will compete immediately, bringing with him experience at various levels in Europe. We are excited to see how quickly he can integrate with our club and succeed in a new chapter of his career."

During his professional career, Katranis has made 168 appearances. Aside from Piast Gliwice, additional stops include Atromitos (Greece), Saint-Etienne (France), Royal Mouscron (Belgium) and Hatayspor (Turkey).

RSL’s left-back depth chart also includes Costa Rican international Bryan Oviedo, as well as homegrown signing Tommy Silva – giving head coach Pablo Mastroeni options to choose from.

"From the first moment I found out that there was a possibility to participate in such a big league like MLS, with globally-recognized teams and players, I really was more than excited," said Katranis.

"Also, the manner in which the entire RSL organization approached me during this negotiation period was amazing. So that made the decision very easy. I am also very happy that in the next few days I will get to know the coaches and team staff, and I will be able to train with my new teammates."

RSL’s new season gets underway on Feb. 21 at Inter Miami CF (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).