Real Salt Lake acquire defender Kobi Henry on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have acquired defender Kobi Henry on loan from French Ligue 1 side Stade Reims, the club announced Monday.
The 20-year-old US youth international center back's deal lasts through the 2025 MLS season.
After spending time in the Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF academies, Henry broke through at USL Championship side Orange County SC. He won the 2021 USL Championship title with Orange County, then joined Reims for a then-USL-record outgoing transfer fee.
Henry has played 21 times for Reims B, but has yet to feature for their first team. He was called into a December 2021 USMNT camp.
Henry is RSL's latest signing who previously starred in the USL, following 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year award recipient Diego Luna and now-Chivas de Guadalajara winger Fidel Barajas.
RSL are one of 10 MLS teams competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. They'll return to continental competition on Feb. 19 at Costa Rican side Herediano, then begin their regular-season slate on Feb. 22 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
