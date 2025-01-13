Real Salt Lake acquire defender Kobi Henry on loan

Henry is RSL's latest signing who previously starred in the USL, following 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year award recipient Diego Luna and now-Chivas de Guadalajara winger Fidel Barajas.

RSL are one of 10 MLS teams competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. They'll return to continental competition on Feb. 19 at Costa Rican side Herediano, then begin their regular-season slate on Feb. 22 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).