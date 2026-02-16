Real Salt Lake 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
Team Snapshot
Is the year of Diego Luna loading?
Real Salt Lake sure hope so, giving the dynamic midfielder the No. 10 shirt. He's likely to star for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while winter signing Juan Manuel Sanabria (Uruguay) could also feature at this summer's tournament.
The Claret-and-Cobalt are a perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team under head coach Pablo Mastroeni. To stay there, new Designated Player forward Morgan Guilavogui will look to impress alongside Luna, Zavier Gozo and Victor Olatunji.
Key Signings
- Juan José Arias: The Colombian defender is on loan from Atlético Nacional and occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.
- Lukas Engel: After spending 2025 on loan at FC Cincinnati, the Danish defender joins RSL from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC.
- Morgan Guilavogui: The Guinea international striker joins RSL as a Designated Player from French Ligue 1 side Lens.
- Juan Manuel Sanabria: After starring at LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis, the wingback joins RSL as Uruguay prepare for the 2026 World Cup.
- Stijn Spierings: The veteran Dutch midfielder most recently featured for Brøndby IF in Denmark.
Key Departures
- William Agada: The Nigerian striker was out of contract following the 2025 MLS season.
- Rwan Cruz: The Brazilian striker's loan from Botafogo was cut short, opening a Designated Player roster slot.
- Diogo Gonçalves: The Portuguese midfielder had his contract bought out, opening a Designated Player roster slot.
- Braian Ojeda: The Paraguayan international midfielder was traded to Orlando City after spending three-and-a-half seasons with RSL.
- Brayan Vera: The Colombian defender was traded to CF Montréal after making 92 appearances over three seasons with RSL.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Real Salt Lake.
- Andrés Agulla: 9th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 12th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 10th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 11th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 12th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 11th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 10th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 13th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 13th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 9th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 10th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 10th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 11th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Pablo Mastroeni
- Stadium: America First Field
- Last year: 12W-17L-5D, 41 points, 9th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Wild Card