Ray Gaddis comes out of retirement to sign with FC Cincinnati

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Former Philadelphia Union fullback Ray Gaddis has come out of retirement to sign with FC Cincinnati through the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the Orange & Blue announced Wednesday.
Gaddis announced his retirement after Philadelphia's 2020 season but has resumed his playing career and reunited with general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan. Both Albright and Noonan overlapped with Gaddis during their Union stops, with Albright serving as technical director and Noonan as an assistant coach under Jim Curtin.
“When Ray stepped away from the game a year ago, he was arguably playing at the highest level of his career,” Albright said in a release. “He’s a lockdown defender and with the ability to play both outside back positions. His character and leadership are second-to-none, and he will be an excellent addition to the group.”
The 31-year-old was a linchpin during his time in Philadelphia, racking up club records in games played (221) and minutes played (18,702). He can play at right back or left back, giving Cincinnati a wealth of experience for their new era.
For Cincinnati, the hope will be Gaddis helps solidify a defense that conceded a league-high 74 goals in 2021 as they continue their rebuild under Albright.
Other defensive-mindings signing this offseason include fullback Alvas Powell (free agency) and goalkeeper Alec Kann (trade from Atlanta). Yesterday, Cincy announced the signing of forward Dom Badji as a free agent.