Ray Gaddis comes out of retirement to sign with FC Cincinnati

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Former Philadelphia Union fullback Ray Gaddis has come out of retirement to sign with FC Cincinnati through the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the Orange & Blue announced Wednesday.

Gaddis announced his retirement after Philadelphia's 2020 season but has resumed his playing career and reunited with general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan. Both Albright and Noonan overlapped with Gaddis during their Union stops, with Albright serving as technical director and Noonan as an assistant coach under Jim Curtin.