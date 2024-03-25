Buy or sell? Toronto, Red Bulls & Atlanta as Eastern Conference contenders

KYLE: I feel like I have to go buy because of John Herdman. If I don’t, I know I’m going to get a text message and he’s going to take my Olympic bronze medal away from me.

KLJESTAN: I’ll say it for you: I’m selling. I like what Toronto is doing, I like what they’re building. But I cannot buy that they’re a top-five team yet when I don’t see them consistently creating chances. Yet. They could still add some players, they could do some things. But as of right now, I have to sell. Not a top-five team in the East.