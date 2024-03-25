Buy or sell? Toronto, Red Bulls & Atlanta as Eastern Conference contenders

The Eastern Conference has been a gauntlet six matchdays into the 2024 MLS season, with five clubs already reaching double-digit point totals, versus just one in the Western Conference.
Two of those 10-point Eastern Conference teams – Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls – are making more noise than expected, while Atlanta United have shown plenty of signs of being a legit contender.
This prompted MLS Season Pass analysts Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan and Andrew Wiebe – during the Matchday 6 Wrap-Up Show – to reveal whether they're buying or selling these clubs… for now.
Tyrese Spicer, the overall No. 1 pick of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, and Prince Owusu both scored in Saturday's 2-0 home decision over Atlanta, proving Toronto can win without Lorenzo Insigne's golazos.
KYLE: I feel like I have to go buy because of John Herdman. If I don’t, I know I’m going to get a text message and he’s going to take my Olympic bronze medal away from me.
KLJESTAN: I’ll say it for you: I’m selling. I like what Toronto is doing, I like what they’re building. But I cannot buy that they’re a top-five team yet when I don’t see them consistently creating chances. Yet. They could still add some players, they could do some things. But as of right now, I have to sell. Not a top-five team in the East.
WIEBE: I’m selling with Sacha. But I’m buying on the culture that John Herdman is building. How’s that for waffling?
Missing DP playmaker Emil Forsberg was barely an afterthought after Lewis Morgan bagged a hat trick and Dante Vanzeir tallied four assists as the Red Bulls cruised to a 4-0 home rout of Inter Miami CF.
KLJESTAN: I’m buying. Before the season started, I did the podcast with Taylor [Twellman], and he asked the same question. I said I have to sell Red Bulls because they don’t have a striker yet. But I like what I saw from Vanzeir today, Lewis Morgan stepping up. I think they’ve got what it takes.
KYLE: If Dante Vanzeir can continue to build off the game and momentum of what I saw today, I’m definitely buying.
WIEBE: Three buys and that is not music to the ears of Red Bulls fans who have been here before. But it’s their ability to play multiple ways. Last year – stout backline, didn’t have the creativity, the versatility in attacking roles. This year that is there. Let’s all just hope that health is with the Red Bulls this year.
According to Kljestan, international absences and injuries were the main explanation for Saturday's loss at TFC.
KLJESTAN: I’ll stick with Atlanta, that Atlanta will be a top-four team in the East.