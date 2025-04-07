Pumas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will look to overturn an away-goals deficit (1-1 aggregate) when visiting Pumas UNAM on Wednesday night for Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series.

How to watch and stream

English: FS1, OneSoccer (Canada)

FS1, OneSoccer (Canada) Spanish: TUDN, ViX

When

Wednesday, April 9 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

Where

Estadio Olímpico Universitario | Mexico City, Mexico

The aggregate winner meets Inter Miami CF or LAFC in the semifinals later this month. Vancouver have reached the CCC semifinals once before, during the 2017 edition.