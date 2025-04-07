Pumas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will look to overturn an away-goals deficit (1-1 aggregate) when visiting Pumas UNAM on Wednesday night for Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS1, OneSoccer (Canada)
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
When
- Wednesday, April 9 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Olímpico Universitario | Mexico City, Mexico
The aggregate winner meets Inter Miami CF or LAFC in the semifinals later this month. Vancouver have reached the CCC semifinals once before, during the 2017 edition.
Four MLS clubs made it to this stage of the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Cavalry (Canada)
- Round of 16: 3-1 aggregate vs. Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
Pumas are in the driver's seat after Leg 1, with midfielder Coco Carrasquilla volleying home an 87th-minute equalizer in last week's 1-1 draw at BC Place.
The former Houston Dynamo FC star joined Pumas in mid-January for a then-club-record fee of reportedly $3.5 million. The Panamanian international spent four seasons in Houston.
Coached by former Vancouver midfielder Efraín Juárez, Pumas are 10th in the LIGA MX Clausura table. They're coming off a 3-2 defeat at Cruz Azul.
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
Vancouver nearly earned a crucial home win over Pumas in Leg 1, but couldn't hang onto the 1-0 lead provided by Brian White's 71st-minute goal.
While there's a small hill to climb, head coach Jesper Sørensen's side accomplished a similar feat in the Round of 16. They secured a 2-2 draw at CF Monterrey, ensuring passage into the quarterfinals on the away-goals tiebreaker.
In MLS action, the Whitecaps lead the Western Conference with 16 points after seven matches (5W-1L-1D). Much of this run has come without captain Ryan Gauld, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.