Pug Arriola: How Paul Arriola's pugs told him he's an MLS All-Star

Then I see my fiancé there and I'm like 'What is this for?' And then I can't even open the card because I'm so nervous, I don't know what's going on. Is she pregnant? I didn't know what else it would be. I didn't think anything about the All-Star Game, I didn't know what this is, and everyone kind of just like, eyes on me, and so I'm trying to cut the card open. It was a really nice card, obviously a lot of dog puns in there, it was honestly super special. FC Dallas has been amazing since the day I got here, they've always talked about my pugs, I did my first photoshoot with the club with my dogs. It's honestly been great.