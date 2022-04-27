PTFC For Peace: How to watch, make donations for Timbers-Thorns match benefiting Ukraine

A special occasion is set for Providence Park tonight, with the Portland Timbers (MLS) and Portland Thorns (NWSL)​​ playing their much-anticipated PTFC For Peace game – a historic mixed teams, U.S. first division charity match to raise funds for Ukrainian children and families affected by the war.

Kickoff is set for 9 pm ET and admission is free to the public with an encouraged donation. All donations, which will be matched by the club up to $100,000, and proceeds surrounding the event will support UNICEF’s relief efforts in Ukraine and bordering countries.

Here’s a look at key information to know ahead of time.

How to donate

Fans in attendance and those watching remotely can visit www.unicefusa.org/PTFC to make donations.

There will also be an online auction for fans to bid on game-worn shirts from the event and other items, including flags and the game ball at www.PTFC.givesmart.com.

Tickets can also be purchased, with donations encouraged.

How to watch

The 60-minute, full-field match will be streamed on the club’s websites www.timbers.com and www.thornsfc.com.

Timbers television play-by-play announcer Jake Zivin will call the match alongside special guest commentator Thorns FC midfielder Crystal Dunn, with sideline reporters Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc and Timbers television analyst Liam Ridgewell providing live in-game updates and interviews.

Rosters

Last week, the clubs held a draft to determine which players will play for Team Blue and Team Yellow.

Co-captains Diego Chara and Kelli Hubly selected their draft picks for Team Blue, while Christine Sinclair and Sebastián Blanco selected the roster for Team Yellow.

Team Blue

  • Goalkeepers: Aljaz Ivacic, Abby Smith, Justin Vom Steeg
  • Defenders: Pablo Bonilla, Kelli Hubly, Natalia Kuikka, Larrys Mabiala, Emily Menges, Meaghan Nally, Gabby Provenzano, Justin Rasmussen, Dario Zuparic
  • Midfielders: Dairon Asprilla, Natalie Beckman, Diego Chara, Marissa Everett, Marvin Loría, Cristhian Paredes, Yazmeen Ryan, Hina Sugita
  • Forwards: Hannah Betfort, Blake Bodily, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Sophia Smith

Team Yellow

  • Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Bella Bixby, Shelby Hogan, Hunter Sulte
  • Defenders: Claudio Bravo, Meghan Klingenberg, Zac McGraw, Madison Pogarch, Becky Sauerbrunn, Bill Tuiloma, Josecarlos Van Rankin
  • Midfielders: David Ayala, Sebastián Blanco, Yimmi Chara, Sam Coffey, George Fochive, Olivia Moultrie, Santiago Moreno, Taylor Porter, Rocky Rodríguez, Eryk Williamson
  • Forwards: Janine Beckie, Diego Gutierrez, Tega Ikoba, Christine Sinclair, Morgan Weaver

Ukraine ties

The game will be reffed by Sergii Demianchuk, the only Ukrainian referee with PRO Referees. He immigrated to the United States in 2013.

Ukrainian-American singer Darka Dusty Stebivka will sing the Ukrainian national anthem ahead of the match.

Portland Timbers

