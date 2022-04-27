PTFC For Peace: How to watch, make donations for Timbers-Thorns match benefiting Ukraine

A special occasion is set for Providence Park tonight, with the Portland Timbers (MLS) and Portland Thorns (NWSL)​​ playing their much-anticipated PTFC For Peace game – a historic mixed teams, U.S. first division charity match to raise funds for Ukrainian children and families affected by the war.

Kickoff is set for 9 pm ET and admission is free to the public with an encouraged donation. All donations, which will be matched by the club up to $100,000, and proceeds surrounding the event will support UNICEF’s relief efforts in Ukraine and bordering countries.