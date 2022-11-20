President Biden gives USMNT pre-World Cup pep talk: "Let's go shock ‘em all"

On the other line was President Joe Biden, who encouraged head coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad to “shock ‘em all” in Qatar.

The US men’s national team , on the eve of their opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , received a special call of support from the White House.

“You guys, I know you’re the underdog,” Biden said. “But I tell you what man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team, you’re representing this country and I know you're going to play your hearts out. So let's go shock ‘em all.”

The youthful USMNT are drawn into Group B with England, one of the tournament’s favorites, plus Iran and Wales. They open against LAFC forward Gareth Bale-led Wales on Monday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).