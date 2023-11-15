Portland Timbers unveil DaBella as new jersey sponsor

“A company with roots in my hometown of Hillsboro, DaBella is uniquely positioned to use their resources to partner with us to make a positive impact in our community.”

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the fastest growing home improvement companies in the nation and look forward to seeing DaBella on our kits beginning in 2024,” said Timbers CEO Heather Davis.

DaBella will be featured prominently on Portland’s home, away and specialty game kits and club apparel. The jersey partnership marks the Timbers’ first new kit sponsor since joining MLS in 2011.

As part of this partnership, DaBella will provide home improvement services to the community, including a program where DaBella will build new roofs for fan-nominated families in need. DaBella and the Timbers will also work together on various other community initiatives through Stand Together Week and the Portland Timbers Community Fund. Additionally, DaBella will serve as a co-presenting sponsor for all Timbers Youth Camps.

DaBella and the Timbers will introduce the “DaBella House”, a semi-permanent in-stadium structure, adding to the fan experience at Providence Park. Up to four fans at every home match will receive complimentary seat upgrades to the DaBella “Best Seat in the House” section.

“It is a dream come true to partner with the Portland Timbers and give back to the community that helped us start this journey,” said DaBella CEO, Donnie McMillan, Jr. “Portland is our home. Our alignment with the Timbers, an organization that shares our core values, will allow us to cultivate a positive impact to the local communities in which we serve.”