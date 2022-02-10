Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers terminate contract of Andy Polo after domestic abuse allegations

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Portland Timbers have terminated the contract of midfielder Andy Polo following allegations this week of domestic abuse, the club announced Thursday. 

The decision comes after Polo’s initial suspension by Major League Soccer, which was announced Wednesday.

"The Timbers were previously aware of a dispute between Andy Polo and his partner on May 23, 2021, that resulted in the Washington County Sherriff’s Office citing Polo for harassment," the Timbers said in a release. "That citation was not subsequently pursued by the victim or the prosecutor’s office.

"We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Polo, a 27-year-old Peruvian international, originally joined Portland in 2018.

Portland Timbers Andy Polo Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

FC Dallas, LAFC swap defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Marco Farfan in trade
Official: Houston Dynamo FC sign Brazilian fullback Zeca
Official: LA Galaxy sign former Brazil star Douglas Costa as Designated Player
More News
More News
DeAndre Yedlin is "almost a DP signing" in MLS return with Inter Miami CF

DeAndre Yedlin is "almost a DP signing" in MLS return with Inter Miami CF
Portland Timbers terminate contract of Andy Polo after domestic abuse allegations

Portland Timbers terminate contract of Andy Polo after domestic abuse allegations
FC Dallas, LAFC swap defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Marco Farfan in trade
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas, LAFC swap defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Marco Farfan in trade
Players that will define MLS teams' fortunes in 2022 Concacaf Champions League
Voices: Sam Jones

Players that will define MLS teams' fortunes in 2022 Concacaf Champions League
Official: Houston Dynamo FC sign Brazilian fullback Zeca
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Houston Dynamo FC sign Brazilian fullback Zeca
What MLS' 5 teams in 2022 Concacaf Champions League bring to the table
National Writer: Charles Boehm

What MLS' 5 teams in 2022 Concacaf Champions League bring to the table
More News
Video
Video
Can Shaqiri turn the Fire into a contender?
1:36:50

Can Shaqiri turn the Fire into a contender?
MLS IS BACK: EVERYONE'S IN
0:30

MLS IS BACK: EVERYONE'S IN
Miles Robinson on Atlanta United in 2022
2:47

Miles Robinson on Atlanta United in 2022
Miles Robinson discusses Black Players for Change and Representing the City of Atlanta
1:04

Miles Robinson discusses Black Players for Change and Representing the City of Atlanta
More Video