Portland Timbers terminate contract of Andy Polo after domestic abuse allegations

The Portland Timbers have terminated the contract of midfielder Andy Polo following allegations this week of domestic abuse, the club announced Thursday.

The decision comes after Polo’s initial suspension by Major League Soccer, which was announced Wednesday.

"The Timbers were previously aware of a dispute between Andy Polo and his partner on May 23, 2021, that resulted in the Washington County Sherriff’s Office citing Polo for harassment," the Timbers said in a release. "That citation was not subsequently pursued by the victim or the prosecutor’s office.