MLS, Portland Timbers issue statements on Andy Polo amid domestic violence allegations

Major League Soccer on Wednesday issued a statement regarding Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo after allegations of domestic violence surfaced.
Major League Soccer has suspended Portland Timbers player Andy Polo following allegations of domestic violence. Effective immediately, Mr. Polo is prohibited from engaging in all team activities pending the outcome of the MLS investigation. MLS will remain in close communication with the Timbers and the MLS Players Association throughout the process.
The Timbers also issued a statement on the 27-year-old Peru international, who has played for Portland since 2018.
The Timbers are aware of the allegations of domestic violence concerning Andy Polo and have notified the league office. Effective immediately, Polo has been suspended by the league and removed from all team activities. MLS is conducting an investigation into the matter and will remain in close communication with the Timbers and the MLS Players Association throughout the process. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Timbers will have no further comment.