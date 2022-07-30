Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco scores fourth-fastest goal in MLS history

If you blinked, you might have missed it.
The Portland Timbers needed just 13 seconds to take a 1-0 lead against Minnesota United FC on Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field, with Sebastian Blanco scoring the fourth-fastest goal in MLS regular-season history.
Blanco ultimately finished with two goals and a forced own goal in a virtuoso performance during a wild Western Conference match that finished in a 4-4 draw.
Former New York Red Bulls attacker Mike Grella holds the MLS record, scoring seven seconds after kickoff on Oct. 18, 2015 against the Philadelphia Union.
Blanco’s strike is fifth on the all-time league list when the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are included. That’s because now-Real Salt Lake winger Justin Meram scored nine seconds into the Columbus Crew's 2-0 win over the Red Bulls in the first leg of the Eastern Conference Final on Nov. 22, 2015.
|
Seconds
|
Player
|
Date/Match
|
7
|
Mike Grella
|
Oct. 18, 2015 | RBNY vs. PHI
|
8
|
Tim Cahill
|
Oct. 20, 2013 | RBNY at HOU
|
11
|
Dwayne De Rosario
|
Sept. 27, 2003 | SJ vs. DAL
|
13
|
Sebastian Blanco
|
July 30, 2022 | POR at MIN
|
14
|
Deshorn Brown
|
Oct. 5, 2013 | COL vs. SEA