Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco scores fourth-fastest goal in MLS history

Former New York Red Bulls attacker Mike Grella holds the MLS record, scoring seven seconds after kickoff on Oct. 18, 2015 against the Philadelphia Union .

Blanco’s strike is fifth on the all-time league list when the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are included. That’s because now-Real Salt Lake winger Justin Meram scored nine seconds into the Columbus Crew's 2-0 win over the Red Bulls in the first leg of the Eastern Conference Final on Nov. 22, 2015.