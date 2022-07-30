Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco scores fourth-fastest goal in MLS history

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

If you blinked, you might have missed it.

The Portland Timbers needed just 13 seconds to take a 1-0 lead against Minnesota United FC on Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field, with Sebastian Blanco scoring the fourth-fastest goal in MLS regular-season history.

Blanco ultimately finished with two goals and a forced own goal in a virtuoso performance during a wild Western Conference match that finished in a 4-4 draw.

POR_Sebastian_Blanco_HEA
Sebastián Blanco
Midfielder · Portland Timbers

Former New York Red Bulls attacker Mike Grella holds the MLS record, scoring seven seconds after kickoff on Oct. 18, 2015 against the Philadelphia Union.

Blanco’s strike is fifth on the all-time league list when the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are included. That’s because now-Real Salt Lake winger Justin Meram scored nine seconds into the Columbus Crew's 2-0 win over the Red Bulls in the first leg of the Eastern Conference Final on Nov. 22, 2015.

Top 5: Fastest regular-season goals in MLS history
Seconds
Player
Date/Match
7
Mike Grella
Oct. 18, 2015 | RBNY vs. PHI
8
Tim Cahill
Oct. 20, 2013 | RBNY at HOU
11
Dwayne De Rosario
Sept. 27, 2003 | SJ vs. DAL
13
Sebastian Blanco
July 30, 2022 | POR at MIN
14
Deshorn Brown
Oct. 5, 2013 | COL vs. SEA
Sebastian Blanco Portland Timbers

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 20
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 20 Positional Rankings
MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
More News
Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco scores fourth-fastest goal in MLS history

Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco scores fourth-fastest goal in MLS history
Sources: Charlotte FC make offer for Wales star Aaron Ramsey after Juventus exit
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Charlotte FC make offer for Wales star Aaron Ramsey after Juventus exit
LAFC flex Supporters' Shield credentials with comeback win over Seattle Sounders

LAFC flex Supporters' Shield credentials with comeback win over Seattle Sounders
Gareth Bale has found a home at LAFC: "I'm looking forward to what lies ahead"

Gareth Bale has found a home at LAFC: "I'm looking forward to what lies ahead"
Official: DC United acquire David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake
Transfer Tracker

Official: DC United acquire David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake
Jozy Altidore to Puebla: USMNT door still open before World Cup?
Extratime

Jozy Altidore to Puebla: USMNT door still open before World Cup?
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: 8-goal thriller! Minnesota United, Portland Timbers offer must-watch game
4:08

WATCH: 8-goal thriller! Minnesota United, Portland Timbers offer must-watch game
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers | July 30, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers | July 30, 2022
GOAL: Luis Amarilla, Minnesota United FC - 69th minute
0:34

GOAL: Luis Amarilla, Minnesota United FC - 69th minute
OWN GOAL: Kemar Lawrence, Portland Timbers - 65th minute
0:55

OWN GOAL: Kemar Lawrence, Portland Timbers - 65th minute
More Video