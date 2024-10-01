Player of the Month

Portland Timbers star Evander named MLS Player of the Month

MLSsoccer staff

Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named MLS Player of the Month for August and September 2024.

The Brazilian No. 10 led MLS with nine goal contributions (4g/5a) as the Timbers lost only one of their six matches during that span. He notched a goal or an assist in all six of Portland’s matches as part of his active 11-game goal contribution streak entering October – the third-longest streak in MLS history.

In 2024, Evander has produced a league-leading 33 goal contributions (15g/18a) in 25 appearances. He is the ninth player in MLS history with at least 33 goal contributions in a season and the first to do so since Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar (34) in 2022 – a year in which Mukhtar won Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Evander has already set single-season club records in goal contributions (33), assists (18) and assists per game (0.72) for a Timbers side that's nearing an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs return. Portland’s 64 goals scored this season are the second most in MLS, trailing only Inter Miami CF (69).

Evander is the second player in Portland history to be named MLS Player of the Month, joining Fanendo Adi (April 2016). Evander and former FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (September/October 2022) are the only Brazilian players to win the award in the last decade.

Evander and the Timbers return to action on Wednesday against Austin FC, looking to secure a postseason berth (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Player of the Month Portland Timbers Evander Matchday

Related Stories

Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández named MLS Player of the Month
LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz named MLS Player of the Month
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month
More News
More News
New England Revolution's Dylan Borrero fined and suspended

New England Revolution's Dylan Borrero fined and suspended
Supporters' Shield sprint: Columbus Crew & Inter Miami set for epic game
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Supporters' Shield sprint: Columbus Crew & Inter Miami set for epic game
DC United's Mateusz Klich fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

DC United's Mateusz Klich fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Lionel Messi or Luis Suárez: Who is Inter Miami's MVP?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Lionel Messi or Luis Suárez: Who is Inter Miami's MVP?
Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to new contract
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to new contract
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 35?
1:27
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 35?
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 35
1:02
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 35
Disciplinary Committee: DC-CLB Klich Simulation-Embellishment 46min
1:50

Disciplinary Committee: DC-CLB Klich Simulation-Embellishment 46min
Disciplinary Committee: 09.28.24 MIN-COL Cannon Hands to face-head-neck St. Clair 64min
0:30

Disciplinary Committee: 09.28.24 MIN-COL Cannon Hands to face-head-neck St. Clair 64min