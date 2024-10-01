Portland Timbers star Evander named MLS Player of the Month

Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named MLS Player of the Month for August and September 2024.

The Brazilian No. 10 led MLS with nine goal contributions (4g/5a) as the Timbers lost only one of their six matches during that span. He notched a goal or an assist in all six of Portland’s matches as part of his active 11-game goal contribution streak entering October – the third-longest streak in MLS history.

In 2024, Evander has produced a league-leading 33 goal contributions (15g/18a) in 25 appearances. He is the ninth player in MLS history with at least 33 goal contributions in a season and the first to do so since Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar (34) in 2022 – a year in which Mukhtar won Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Evander has already set single-season club records in goal contributions (33), assists (18) and assists per game (0.72) for a Timbers side that's nearing an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs return. Portland’s 64 goals scored this season are the second most in MLS, trailing only Inter Miami CF (69).

Evander is the second player in Portland history to be named MLS Player of the Month, joining Fanendo Adi (April 2016). Evander and former FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (September/October 2022) are the only Brazilian players to win the award in the last decade.