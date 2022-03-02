Portland Timbers sign defender Pablo Bonilla to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Pablo Bonilla to a new contract running through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Tuesday.

Bonilla, 22, is in his third season with Portland and has two assists across ​​30 regular-season appearances (26 starts). He initially joined the organization from Deportivo La Guaira FC in his native Venezuela.