Portland Timbers sign defender Pablo Bonilla to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Portland Timbers have signed defender Pablo Bonilla to a new contract running through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Tuesday.
Bonilla, 22, is in his third season with Portland and has two assists across 30 regular-season appearances (26 starts). He initially joined the organization from Deportivo La Guaira FC in his native Venezuela.
The versatile fullback was called into Venezuela’s national team for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year, though awaits his senior-squad debut. He’s featured extensively for their U-20s.