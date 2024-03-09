Portland Timbers ride "high quality" Evander to comeback win

Phil Neville had a plan to bring Evander along slowly in his return from a foot injury that sidelined him from the Portland Timbers ’ first two matches of the 2024 season.

The Designated Player convinced the new Timbers head coach to keep him on and it paid dividends with Evander scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at New York City FC Saturday.

“He probably should’ve played only 60 minutes maximum coming back from injury,” Neville said. “He didn’t want to come off — he could smell that the game was there for him, he was enjoying his football.”

Santi Rodriguez had given the hosts an early 1-0 lead, one that held up until Antony’s equalizer five minutes from full time.

That’s when Evander, despite the pain in his heel, knew he could muster up something special in his season debut.

“When we tied the game [Neville] was about to sub me out, and I said I was going to keep playing because I had a feeling we were going to win the game and I could score the goal and help the team to get the three points,” Evander said.