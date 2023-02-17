Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla out after knee surgery

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla will miss the start of the 2023 MLS season after undergoing right knee surgery, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Colombian is expected back in four to six weeks after he underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement – helping to relieve pain.

Asprilla, who can play centrally or out wide, is entering his ninth season with Portland. He has 27 goals and 12 assists across 158 regular-season games, plus another four goals and four assists in 17 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games. Asprilla has logged back-to-back 10-goal seasons for head coach Giovanni Savarese’s team.

With Asprilla briefly sidelined, Portland are expected to lean upon club-record signing Evander and Colombian internationals Santiago Moreno and Yimmi Chara to spearhead their attack. They're reportedly pursuing a new starting striker.