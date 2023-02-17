Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla out after knee surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Dairon Asprilla

© Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla will miss the start of the 2023 MLS season after undergoing right knee surgery, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Colombian is expected back in four to six weeks after he underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement – helping to relieve pain.

Asprilla, who can play centrally or out wide, is entering his ninth season with Portland. He has 27 goals and 12 assists across 158 regular-season games, plus another four goals and four assists in 17 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games. Asprilla has logged back-to-back 10-goal seasons for head coach Giovanni Savarese’s team. 

With Asprilla briefly sidelined, Portland are expected to lean upon club-record signing Evander and Colombian internationals Santiago Moreno and Yimmi Chara to spearhead their attack. They're reportedly pursuing a new starting striker. 

Portland, who are seeking a postseason return, open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 when hosting Sporting Kansas City for a Matchday 1 clash (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

