Playoff-bound FC Dallas "want more" after season turnaround

FC Dallas have climbed into the upper reaches of the MLS Western Conference table quietly. So quietly, in fact, as to prompt precious little of the title-contender buzz earned by several of those around them in the standings. And that’s probably just fine with first-year head coach Nico Estevez.

Influential central midfielder Paxton Pomykal is one of several regulars to show revitalization under Estevez, boosted greatly by some much-deserved relief from his chronic injury woes of seasons past. On Saturday night Pomykal offered praise for the former US men’s national team assistant coach – dubbing him “the keymaster” – as well as the collective he has built.

“But, we want more. We always want more. We don't get complacent and I think this team can do really good things ahead.”

“What this group of players have done the whole season,” said Estevez in his postgame press conference, “coming from where they were coming last season, and responding the way that they have responded, being a team, having ups and downs, and responding every single time that we had some difficulties to get points, I think it's impressive. And I'm really, really proud of my players, really proud.

“It's a good feeling, especially coming off last season and a little bit of a disappointing finish in where we were in the standings,” said Pomykal of playoff qualification after 2021’s underachievement. “So for this team to turn it around and play the way we have this year and get as many results as we have to be in the position we are, and not just making playoffs, but with two games in hand and kind of controlling our own destiny to hopefully have a home game – we're not on the fringe and trying to find our way in, so that's a really nice feeling.

“Proof’s in the pudding, he’s done a phenomenal job with the guys we have,” said the homegrown of Estevez. “To turn it around the way that we have, credit to him as well as the coaching staff as well as the medical staff, fitness guys, the guys that have come in, the guys that were here. We're a club that relies on everybody, down to, you know, massage therapists. So we can't just credit one guy or two guys, since we play as a team. [But] he's our coach and he's kind of the keymaster that puts all the pieces in position to help us succeed.”

With the Philadelphia Union routinely blowing the doors off opponents, LAFC awash in star power and Austin FC an inspiring story in their second year of existence, FCD might not be topping the league-wide discourse, at least not yet. A powerful argument in their favor, though, is that they’ve beaten and/or outplayed all three of those teams recently, with their only real blemish a 4-0 whipping sustained in Nashville on Aug. 22.

Recent history shows the power of confidence and momentum in the playoffs.