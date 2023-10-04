22 Under 22

Player-eligible list: 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

23MLS-22u22_MainLogo-1920x1080-center
MLSsoccer staff

The 2023 edition of MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list will be unveiled on Thursday, October 12.

This annual content series spotlights the league’s top up-and-coming young talent. Voters – select MLS staff and Season Pass talent – were asked to rank their top 22 players based on technical, tactical, physical and potential abilities.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, players have to remain 21 or younger before the end of the 2023 MLS regular season, which is Decision Day on October 21. Or, in other words, they must be born after October 22, 2001.

That above cutoff date ensures players who turned 22 before the 2023 MLS regular season ends have missed out (too old).

Also, some editorial discretion was applied. That resulted in some players being omitted when weighing their first-team impact, perceived potential and résumé thus far.

Player-eligible list

  • Akinmboni, Matai (DC)
  • Allen, Noah (MIA)
  • Angulo, Marco (CIN)
  • Atencio, Joshua (SEA)
  • Aude, Julián (LA)
  • Áviles, Tomás (MIA)
  • Ayala, David (POR)
  • Bajraktarevic, Esmir (NE)
  • Baker, Cody (SEA)
  • Baker-Whiting, Reed (SEA)
  • Beavers, Gavin (RSL)
  • Biuk, Stipe (LAFC)
  • Borrero, Dylan (NE)
  • Brady, Christopher (CHI)
  • Buck, Noel (NE)
  • Calegari, Lucas (LA)
  • Cambridge, Brandon (CLT)
  • Carrera, Antonio (DAL)
  • Cobb, Noah (ATL)
  • Cowell, Cade (SJ)
  • Craig, Brandan (ATX/PHI)
  • Cremaschi, Benjamin (MIA)
  • Davis, Jacob (SKC)
  • Dobbelaere, Ethan (SEA)
  • Dueñas, Erik (LAFC)
  • Edelman, Daniel (RBNY)
  • Farías, Facundo (MIA)
  • Fernández, Julián (NYC)
  • Fletcher, Kristian (DC)
  • Franklin, Kobe (TOR)
  • Fray, Ian (MIA)
  • Glover, Caden (STL)
  • Gómez, Diego (MIA)
  • Gómez, Andrés (RSL)
  • Gray, Tayvon (NYC)
  • Greene, Jacob (DC)
  • Gutiérrez, Brian (CHI)
  • Halliday, Michael (ORL)
  • Harper, Cameron (RBNY)
  • Hopkins, Jackson (DC)
  • Ibrahim, Aliyu (HOU)
  • Ibrahim, Sunusi (MTL)
  • Ilenič, Mitja (NYC)
  • Jackson, Aziel (STL)
  • Jasson, Andres (NYC)
  • Jeong, Sang Bin (MIN)
  • Kamungo, Bernard (DAL)
  • Kerr, Deandre (TOR)
  • Koutsias, Georgios (CHI)
  • Ku-Dipietro, Theodore (DC)
  • Leyva, Daniel (COL/SEA)
  • Luna, Diego (RSL)
  • Magno, Talles (NYC)
  • Makhanya, Olwethu (PHI)
  • Malanda, Adilson (CLT)
  • Manoel, Elias (RBNY)
  • Marshall-Rutty, Jahkeele (TFC)
  • McFarlane, Christian (NYC)
  • McGlynn, Jack (PHI)
  • Medina, Cruz (SJ)
  • Morris, Aidan (CLB)
  • Mosquera, Juan (POR)
  • Neal, Jalen (LA)
  • Ngoma, Serge (RBNY)
  • Ochoa, Emmanuel (SJ)
  • Olivera, Cristian (LAFC)
  • Ordaz, Nathan (LAFC)
  • Ordóñez, Arquimides (CIN)
  • Panayotou, Jack (NE)
  • Pérez, Miguel (STL)
  • Pirani, Gabriel (DC)
  • Priso-Mbongue, Ralph (COL)
  • Quiñónes, Nelson (HOU)
  • Raines, Brooklyn (HOU)
  • Ruíz, David (MIA)
  • Russell-Rowe, Jacen (CLB)
  • Saliba, Nathan (MTL)
  • Sealy, Dante (DAL)
  • Stroud, Peter (RBNY)
  • Sullivan, Quinn (PHI)
  • Tolkin, John (RBNY)
  • Tsakiris, Nikolas (SJ)
  • Vargas, Kerwin (CLT)
  • Vargas, Obed (SEA)
  • Velasco, Alan (DAL)
  • Vilsaint, Jules-Anthony (MTL)
  • Vite, Pedro (VAN)
  • Wiley, Caleb (ATL)
  • Wolff, Tyler (ATL)
  • Wolff, Owen (ATX)
  • Yapi, Darren (COL)
  • Zouhir, Rida (MTL)
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
22 Under 22

Related Stories

22 Under 22: Who are midseason frontrunners?
Five snubs from this year’s 22 Under 22 list, by the numbers
Transfer outlook: How many 22 Under 22 players could move abroad?
More News
More News
Matchday 36: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 36: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top games to watch in MLS Matchday 36
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top games to watch in MLS Matchday 36
Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández named MLS Player of the Month
Player of the Month

Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández named MLS Player of the Month
Player-eligible list: 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
22 Under 22

Player-eligible list: 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
What the 2023 MLS season meant for Colorado Rapids
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for Colorado Rapids
What the 2023 MLS season meant for Toronto FC
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for Toronto FC
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 35: Mateusz Klich
0:19

Goal of the Matchday 35: Mateusz Klich
MLS NEXT Pro No. 1 seeds pick opponents for Conference Semifinals
2:54

MLS NEXT Pro No. 1 seeds pick opponents for Conference Semifinals
MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Conference Quarterfinals recap
4:12

MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Conference Quarterfinals recap
Cucho Hernández: Player of the Month September 2023
0:52

Cucho Hernández: Player of the Month September 2023
More Video