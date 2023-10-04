Player-eligible list: 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

This annual content series spotlights the league’s top up-and-coming young talent. Voters – select MLS staff and Season Pass talent – were asked to rank their top 22 players based on technical, tactical, physical and potential abilities.

The 2023 edition of MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list will be unveiled on Thursday, October 12 .

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, players have to remain 21 or younger before the end of the 2023 MLS regular season, which is Decision Day on October 21. Or, in other words, they must be born after October 22, 2001.

That above cutoff date ensures players who turned 22 before the 2023 MLS regular season ends have missed out (too old).