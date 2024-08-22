Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup 2024 Third Place Match

A spot in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup is up for grabs when the Philadelphia Union host the Colorado Rapids in Sunday's Leagues Cup 2024 Third Place Match.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, Aug. 25 | 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT
Where
- Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania
Consolation prizes don't come much bigger than this, with the Leagues Cup third-place finisher earning the right to participate in CCC – the continental competition that sends its champion to the FIFA Club World Cup.
- Group Stage: East 4 winner
- Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. CF Montréal
- Round of 16: 4-2 win at FC Cincinnati
- Quarterfinals: 1-1 draw vs. Mazatlán (4-3 PKs)
- Semifinals: 3-1 loss at Columbus Crew
Philadelphia are the only team to finish in the Leagues Cup top four for the second straight season. That's a testament to their consistency and staying power in tournaments.
While defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew ultimately ended their title hopes in the semifinals, the Union can still earn a spot on the podium and punch a CCC ticket – a feat they previously achieved when defeating LIGA MX's CF Monterrey, 3-0, in last year's Third Place Match.
With legendary goalkeeper Andre Blake performing at an MVP level and red-hot striker Tai Baribo (5g/0a) back from suspension, the Union will like their chances in front of their home fans at Subaru Park.
- Group Stage: West 5 runner-up
- Round of 32: 3-2 win vs. FC Juárez
- Round of 16: 2-1 win vs. Toluca FC
- Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw vs. Club América (9-8 PKs)
- Semifinals: 4-0 loss at LAFC
The Cinderella story of this year's Leagues Cup, Colorado eliminated four straight LIGA MX opponents en route to a surprise semifinal berth.
Their impressive run ended with a loss at LAFC, but the Rapids have commanded plenty of attention and respect at the tournament. Arguably the biggest example of this is Zack Steffen, whose solid performances in goal and PK heroics against Club América in the quarterfinals revived the veteran USMNT goalkeeper after a tough start to the 2024 MLS regular season.
Now Steffen & Co. can further boost their profile by capturing third place, and the coveted CCC spot that comes with it.