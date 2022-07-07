Philadelphia Union transfer homegrown Jack de Vries to Serie B Venezia

The 20-year-old has been on loan with Venezia for the past season, where he featured primarily for the club's U19 squad, scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists in 23 matches.

“Jack is a young, talented player and his hard work and competitive mentality have allowed him to adapt well to Venezia’s style of play while on loan,” Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “We remain committed to identifying and developing young talent through our academy, as evidenced by the club’s third homegrown to be transferred to Europe in two years’ time. We are so proud of Jack and wish him the best of luck.”