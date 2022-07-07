Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union transfer homegrown Jack de Vries to Serie B Venezia

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Philadelphia Unionhave transferred homegrown midfielder Jack de Vries to Italian Serie B side Venezia FC, the clubs announced Thursday.

De Vries is the Union’s third Homegrown transfer to Europe, following in the path of midfielder Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg, recently transferred to Leeds United) and defender Mark McKenzie (K.R.C Genk).

The 20-year-old has been on loan with Venezia for the past season, where he featured primarily for the club's U19 squad, scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists in 23 matches.

“Jack is a young, talented player and his hard work and competitive mentality have allowed him to adapt well to Venezia’s style of play while on loan,” Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “We remain committed to identifying and developing young talent through our academy, as evidenced by the club’s third homegrown to be transferred to Europe in two years’ time. We are so proud of Jack and wish him the best of luck.”

De Vries signed a homegrown contract with the Union that became effective on January 1, 2020. He played in four matches for the first team in 2020.

De Vries joins a growing group of MLS players to join Venezia, including Americans Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio from FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City, respectively, and former Orlando City SC winger Nani.

