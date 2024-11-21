Philadelphia Union sign Olivier Mbaizo to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Philadelphia Union have signed defender Olivier Mbaizo to a contract extension through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The Cameroonian made 21 appearances (12 starts) for the Union this season, adding two assists.

“Olivier has been a consistent contributor to our backline since joining us in 2018,” said sporting director Ernst Tanner. “His speed and agility, along with his increasingly accurate passing percentage, continue to make him a valuable asset to the team and we are happy to have come to an agreement.”

Since joining Philadelphia, Mbaizo has made 112 MLS appearances, racking up 8,080 minutes and registering 13 assists.