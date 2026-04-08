Philadelphia Union sign Nathan Harriel to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown defender Nathan Harriel to a contract extension through the 2028–29 season with an option for 2029–30, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old United States international has contributed 9g/5a in 148 appearances across all competitions for Philadelphia. He joined the Union's first team ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Internationally, Harriel has three USMNT caps. He also featured at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"Nate has established himself as an essential piece of our backline over the past five years," said Jon Scheer, Philadelphia's interim sporting director.

"His versatility, competitiveness, and dedication have been vital to the team’s success, and his emergence as a leader both on and off the field has been significant. We look forward to his continued impact and the important role he will play in the years ahead."