Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder CJ Olney

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder CJ Olney through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.
The 17-year-old US youth international has 8g/15a in 39 appearances for the Union's MLS NEXT Pro side. Olney made his first-team debut in June against Charlotte FC.
"CJ’s development as he progressed through the academy and Union II has been notable. With his speed and agility, combined with advanced technique, he has been a different type of player for Union II," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.
"At just 17 years old he has a great future. His creativity and ability to facilitate goals will add a different piece to our midfield as we look to continue to bolster our roster in the coming weeks."
Olney is the latest Union product to pass through the club's prestigious academy-to-pro pathway, joining a group that includes brothers Brenden and Paxton Aaronson, Nathan Harriel, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty.
Fellow homegrown Cavan Sullivan recently entered the MLS record books by becoming the youngest-ever debutant in league history at 14 years and 293 days.
At the Leagues Cup break, Philadelphia are 10th in the Eastern Conference, one point off the ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant