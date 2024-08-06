Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder CJ Olney

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder CJ Olney through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

The 17-year-old US youth international has 8g/15a in 39 appearances for the Union's MLS NEXT Pro side. Olney made his first-team debut in June against Charlotte FC.

"CJ’s development as he progressed through the academy and Union II has been notable. With his speed and agility, combined with advanced technique, he has been a different type of player for Union II," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.