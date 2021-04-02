Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, the club announced Friday.

Ranjitsingh, 27, spent last season with Minnesota United, making three appearances. He spent 2019 with Orlando City SC, his first year in the league after an excellent run with Louisville's back-to-back USL Championship-winning teams.

“With a congested international schedule that will present opportunities to have our keepers called up to their respective national teams, it was important to add Greg to our roster and create depth in our goalkeeper unit” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. “He brings experience along with the type of work ethic our system requires, and we look forward to his contributions this season.”

Ranjitsingh is the club's fourth goalkeeper on the roster. Andre Blake, 2020 All-State MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, is expected to miss time while away with the Jamaican national team this summer. Homegrown Matt Freese and Joe Bendik are the club's other two keepers, both of whom earned gametime in 2020.