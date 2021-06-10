Philadelphia Union sign free agent defender Alvas Powell

The Jamaican international defender arrives with 138 games of MLS experience across past stints with the Portland Timbers , FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF . The 26-year-old last played at Sudanese club Al-Hilal and holds a green card, meaning he won’t occupy an international spot.

“We are excited to add Alvas to our defensive unit. He brings almost eight years of MLS experience to the club as well as the mentality and work ethic it takes to win a cup,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He has the physicality required to contribute to all phases of play and adds important depth to our backline.”