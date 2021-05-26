Transfer Tracker

Alvas Powell training with Philadelphia ahead of reported MLS return

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The Philadelphia Union could be adding MLS veteran Alvas Powell as depth at right back, with SB Nation blog The Brotherly Game reporting on Wednesday that the Jamaican international is training with last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners.

Earlier in the day, Kristian Dyer reported that the 26-year-old defender has emerged as a transfer target for the Union.

Powell has spent eight seasons in MLS, scoring six goals and contributing 10 assists across a combined 138 regular-season games with the Portland Timbers, FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF. He was part of Portland’s MLS Cup triumph in 2015 and has been capped 49 times by Jamaica’s national team.

Powell’s looking for a landing spot after last competing for Al-Hilal of the Sudan Premier League. He departed his new club during the spring, opening the door for a possible MLS return.

Should Powell sign with Philadelphia, he’d give them another option alongside emerging Cameroon international Olivier Mbaizo. They also have homegrown fullback Nathan Harriel, who awaits his debut after longtime starter Raymon Gaddis retired this past offseason.

Philadelphia already have a Jamaican contingent, with goalkeeper Andre Blake and forward Cory Burke also hailing from the Caribbean country. He’s intimately familiar with MLS, so the adjustment period would be minimized.

The Union are this year’s only MLS representative in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. They’re currently in third place in the Eastern Conference, going 3W-2L-2D heading into this Sunday's match against Portland (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

