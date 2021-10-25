Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park achieves unique environmental milestone

The Philadelphia Union 's home of Subaru Park has achieved zero landfill status, becoming the first soccer-specific stadium in MLS to reach the milestone, the club announced in a Monday release.

Zero landfill status means that all waste generated at Union games will either be reduced, reused or recycled. In an average year, Subaru Park will divert approximately 357,480 pounds of waste from local landfills.

“We are incredibly proud to achieve this milestone alongside our partners at Subaru of America,” Union president Tim McDermott said in Monday's release. “We firmly believe that through our work with Subaru, we are helping our fans and soccer community reduce our impact on the environment by reducing, reusing and recycling waste at Subaru Park. Subaru has blazed a trail for sustainability by making Subaru Park an example to the rest of MLS.”