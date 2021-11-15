Philadelphia Union's Daniel Gazdag scores stunning goal in WCQ for Hungary

It was Gazdag's second goal of the November qualifying window, the first coming in the 22nd minute of Hungary's 4-0 win over San Marino on November 12.

The 25-year-old has been an increasingly important cog for Philadelphia this MLS season, scoring four goals and recording five assists in 1,337 minutes across 23 games (17 starts).

While the goals weren't enough to help Hungary keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive, the Union will hope the form he's displaying reinforce what's to come during the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Philadelphia kick off their postseason campaign against the New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park on November 20, playing an Eastern Conference Round One game (2:30 pm ET | Univision, MLSsoccer.com & App, TUDN)