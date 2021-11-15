Philadelphia Union's Daniel Gazdag scores stunning goal in WCQ for Hungary

Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag continues to make waves at the international level, scoring for Hungary during World Cup Qualifying for a second consecutive match in his country's 2-1 victory over Poland in Group I play on Monday.

With the match tied at 1-1 in the 80th minute, Gazdag finished off a counterattack by collecting a feed in the penalty box and unleashing an unstoppable strike to the top corner for the game-winning goal.

Watch it below:

It was Gazdag's second goal of the November qualifying window, the first coming in the 22nd minute of Hungary's 4-0 win over San Marino on November 12.

The 25-year-old has been an increasingly important cog for Philadelphia this MLS season, scoring four goals and recording five assists in 1,337 minutes across 23 games (17 starts).

While the goals weren't enough to help Hungary keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive, the Union will hope the form he's displaying reinforce what's to come during the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Philadelphia kick off their postseason campaign against the New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park on November 20, playing an Eastern Conference Round One game (2:30 pm ET | Univision, MLSsoccer.com & App, TUDN)

