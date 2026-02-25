Nashville SC advance in Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC closed out their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series on Tuesday night with a 5-0 win (7-0 aggregate) over Atlético Ottawa to secure qualification to the Round of 16.
NASHVILLE SC 5, ATLÉTICO OTTAWA 0,
Goals from Alex Muyl, Jordan Knight, Woobens Pacius, Jack Maher and Ahmed Qasem paced the rout at GEODIS Park, following Nashville's 2-0 away win last week in Leg 1.
The Coyotes were even more ruthless in Leg 2, thoroughly dispatching their Canadian Premier League opponent with a five-goal barrage.
Next up for Nashville is a Round-of-16 showdown against MLS Cup 2025 champions Inter Miami CF in March.