Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn has trophy aspirations | The Pathway

Developing and elevating young players isn’t lip service for the Philadelphia Union – it’s a way of life, a central part of the club’s identity.

That proof of concept drives midfielder Jack McGlynn, who’s now a locked-in starter for a perennial MLS Cup contender.

“The main decision of me coming to the Union was their trust in young guys,” McGlynn recently told MLSsoccer.com. “You see it with Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie that there’s a real pathway here to make it to the first team.”

McGlynn, who grew up in Queens, N.Y., joined the Union’s academy in 2019 and debuted for Philadelphia Union II the following year. In short order, he was elevated to a homegrown deal – a quick thinker who knew his decision before he received the ball.

From a young age, McGlynn’s vision and creativity were his calling cards. He leans on smarts instead of physical ability to make an impact.

“It was tough at first, but I think just keeping your head leveled through those moments and when you’re on the field showing what you can do,” the 20-year-old said about adjusting to the next level. “I know what I’m capable of every time I step on the field. Making the coaches aware of that as a young guy is the main thing you can do.”