Inter Miami sign Yannick Bright to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder Yannick Bright to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

Bright, 24, is in his second season with Miami after signing as an MLS SuperDraft first-round selection in 2024.

The Italy native has 1g/2a in 68 appearances (all competitions) for the Herons. He was an important part of their 2024 squad, which won the Supporters’ Shield while setting the MLS single-season points record (74).