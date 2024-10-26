Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent passes away at 25

Major League Soccer is mourning the passing of Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent, who passed away on Saturday afternoon.
He was 25 years old.
Philadelphia Union issued the following club statement:
"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent. While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better. He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé,and his friends."
MLS Commissioner Don Garber issued the following statement:
"Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent.
A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia.
We extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his family and friends, his teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union community. MLS is coordinating with the club to provide players and family members with the resources and support they need during this tragic time."
Trent played two seasons with Philadelphia after he was selected No. 28 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of High Point University. He played six games for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II.
