Philadelphia Union finalizing signing of Leon Flach from St. Pauli

Flach, 20, has represented the United States at the U-20 level after previously featuring for Germany's youth set-up. A dual national, the Texas-born midfielder won't require an international slot.

The Philadelphia Union are finalizing the acquisition of US youth international midfielder Leon Flach from FC St. Pauli, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. German outlet Bild first reported the news . Philadelphia will pay a €250,000 transfer fee, which converts into nearly $300,000.

A versatile player, Flach is adept at both defensive midfield and a box-to-box role, making him a good fit for the Union's preferred 4-4-2 tight diamond formation. He can also play left back. Flach made nine appearances with St. Pauli in the German second tier.

Flach would be the club's second senior acquisition of the winter, following Scottish center back Stuart Findlay from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock FC. Findlay is still awaiting travel to the United States to join his new teammates, as the global pandemic has complicated international travel and the visa process.