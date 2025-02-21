Philadelphia Union acquire Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- PHI receive: Indiana Vassilev
- STL receive: Up to $1.25m GAM, sell on %
The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC, the clubs announced Friday.
In exchange for the 24-year-old US international, St. Louis receive $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) over the next two seasons ($400k in 2025, $600k in 2026) plus an additional $250k GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. They also retain a sell-on if Vassilev is transferred or traded to another club.
Vassilev's contract with the Union is guaranteed through 2025 with an option for 2026.
"Indiana is an extremely versatile and hardworking player who embodies the qualities we are looking for to enhance our roster," said sporting director Ernst Tanner.
"At just 24, he brings experience from the Premier League, Major League Soccer, U.S youth national teams and, most recently, his first USMNT call-up. His technical abilities, dedication, and potential for growth make him a valuable addition to our squad."
Vassilev joins his third MLS team, following stints with St. Louis and Inter Miami CF. The Aston Villa product has 10g/11a in 108 regular-season appearances.
Internationally, he's represented the US at various youth levels and earned his first two USMNT caps last month in friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica.
“We thank Indy for everything he gave to the city of St. Louis and the crest,” said STL sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.
“It’s never easy to move on from players we invested in but it is part of the business and we’re proud to have helped Indy develop over these years. Our aim now is to come out stronger from this trade by reinvesting as soon as possible to bolster the team.”
Vassilev is Philadelphia's second midfield acquisition this offseason, alongside former Serbian youth international Jovan Lukić. The trade reunites him with new Union head coach Bradley Carnell, his former manager in St. Louis.
Philadelphia's 2025 MLS season begins on Saturday at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant