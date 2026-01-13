Philadelphia Union acquire Danish defender Japhet Sery Larsen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired defender Japhet Sery Larsen from Norwegian top-flight side SK Brann, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Danish center back is under contract through the 2028-2029 season with an option for the 2029-30 season. He will occupy an international roster slot.
Larsen scored four goals in 98 appearances across all competitions for Brann, including in UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League qualifiers. He's also featured for FC Midtjylland (Denmark) and FK Bodø/Glimt (Norway).
“Japhet is a proactive, forward-thinking center back who brings valuable experience from his time competing in the UEFA Europa League,” said head coach Bradley Carnell.
“His aggressive playing style fits our system well, and we’re confident his high soccer IQ and leadership qualities will be valuable assets to the team this season.”
Larsen's acquisition continues an active offseason for Philadelphia, helping fill the center-back hole left by Jakob Glesnes getting traded to the LA Galaxy.
The Union also traded striker Tai Baribo to D.C. United and transferred left back Kai Wagner to EFL Championship side Birmingham City.
The 2025 Supporters' Shield winners begin their second season under Carnell on Feb. 21 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
