Perfect 10: MVP Carles Gil gets new number in New England for 2022

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

It's a number fit for a baller.

Reigning MLS MVP Carles Gil has been given the number 10 jersey by the New England Revolution ahead of the 2022 season, the club announced Wednesday.

The Spaniard, who inherited the shirt from former teammate and recent Nashville SC acquisition Teal Bunbury, was the obvious choice to don the number long associated with the game's most gifted playmakers.

Last year he notched a league-best 19 assists, while supplying four goals as part of a magical season that saw Gil receive 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player honors while also captaining the Revs to a historic Supporters' Shield title.

Gil enters his fourth season in New England as the linchpin of a team that's coming off a record 73-point 2021 campaign.

