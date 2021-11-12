Pepi to AC Milan? Araujo to Inter? Here are winter moves ESPN says could make sense

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

The winter transfer window is coming, which is when European teams search for the final pieces of the puzzle to make a good roster into a great one.

On Thursday, ESPN writer Bill Connelly projected who Europe's biggest clubs might target when the secondary transfer window opens, a list that included five rising MLS stars.

To be clear: It's speculation, not reporting on actual transfer interest. But it's fun to think about.

Connelly sees a scenario where New York City FC forwarded Valentin Castellanos could capitalize on his Golden Boot presented by Audi triumph with a move to fellow City Football Group side Manchester City. In the red half of the Big Apple, he identifies New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin as a potential solution for fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi is a European target, possibly to Serie A's AC Milan. But Connelly also sees FCD teammate Justin Che as an appealing addition for Bayern Munich, with the defender long linked to the Bundesliga powerhouse. As for LA Galaxy right back Julian Araujo, he's linked to Italian side Inter Milan.

Want to know more? Check out Connelly's full piece on ESPN FC.

