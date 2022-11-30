Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Adam Grinwis will return to Orlando City SC for the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

“We are very happy to have Adam continue as part of our project here in Orlando,” EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “He is an important piece for us both on the field and in the locker room and we look forward to having him back in 2023.”

Grinwis has appeared 11 times across two separate stints for Orlando, posting 31 saves and one clean sheet. He originally played for Orlando from 2018-19, then returned in July 2021.

Orlando also have goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar under contract for the upcoming season, while Peruvian international Pedro Gallese is out of contract. They’ll be seeking a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip and entering the Concacaf Champions League after winning the US Open Cup.