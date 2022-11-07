Party time! LAFC celebrate MLS Cup victory 

More than 5,000 fans returned to Banc of California Stadium on Sunday – one day after their beloved LAFC were crowned MLS Cup champions for the first time in the club’s five-year history.

The Black & Gold completed the MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double by defeating the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks, following a 3-3 tie over 120 minutes of regulation and extra time. A capacity crowd of 22,384 took in Saturday's historic occasion at the Banc.

"I remember the first day I got to Los Angeles," said captain Carlos Vela, LAFC's first-ever Designated Player. "I stood right here, I promised you all we'd achieve big things, that we would be champions. It took us five years, sorry it took us so long. But here's the Cup! The best is yet to come. This is the first of many."