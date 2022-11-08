LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union approaches MLS Cup viewership record

LAFC’s MLS Cup 2022 title victory over the Philadelphia Union was one for the ages, prompting some historic viewership numbers.
The game, won by the Black & Gold in penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw, included Gareth Bale’s incredible 128th-minute equalizing header and goalkeeper John McCarthy’s shootout heroics.
Held at Banc of California Stadium last Saturday, here are some fast facts from the 27th MLS Cup:
- It was the most-viewed MLS Cup since 1997 (highest viewership in 25 years).
- The match generated 2.155 million viewers in the U.S. alone on FOX (1.487 million) and Univision (668k).
- In Philadelphia, MLS Cup 2022 set new marks as the most-viewed Union match of all time.
- In Los Angeles, this was the second-most viewed LAFC match of all time behind the 2019 Playoff El Trafico.
- MLS Cup 2022 was the second-most viewed club soccer match of the season in English behind the UEFA Champions League Final on May 28.