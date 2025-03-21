Owen Wolff forges own path to stardom with Austin FC

Whether a born-and-raised native or a transplant embracing the club that invested faith and resources in them, most homegrown players across MLS are products of their local environment who wear their club’s crest with a special sense of pride.

Though quite young for much of dad’s soccer journey, Owen remembers vivid little snapshots along the way. Ventures into the bouncing stands and roaring chants of the D.C. supporters’ section at old RFK Stadium. Navigating life as an expatriate in distant Germany. Hanging around the Crew’s training facility as Josh ran first-team sessions with head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Owen is the first homegrown player in ATX history, and made his first-team debut at the tender age of 16 in 2021. He’s been a standout performer in most of his appearances since then, maturing into a well-rounded central midfielder with technique and intelligence as well as the necessary physical tools. He represented the US prominently at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, contributing a goal and two assists as Mikey Varas’ side reached the quarterfinals.

Perhaps it was inevitable, then, that Owen would become a target among a small but outspoken slice of Austin’s devoted fanbase as popular sentiment turned against his father Josh in the final stages of his tenure as the Verde & Black’s head coach, which ended in October after the central Texans were eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

No matter how talented or dedicated a player may be, skeptics can swiftly cast shade over their qualifications simply by uttering that phrase – even though it’s well-established that elite professionals tend to arise from industrious, soccer-obsessed environments like the ones coaches create. The examples are many: Bob and Michael Bradley, Harry and Jamie Redknapp, Cesare and Paolo Maldini, Zinedine and Luca Zidane, to name a few.

That environment helped nurture two professionals to follow in dad’s footsteps – and maybe more, considering their younger siblings Gavin and Ella are also in the mix – but it also exposed Owen to an all-too-familiar trope in children’s sports. It’s a persistent stereotype that often boils down to just two words, a phrase often tossed about in the increasingly cutthroat world of competitive youth soccer.

“Growing up, I watched my dad a lot, that played a big role into wanting to be a soccer player, as well as with my older brother, just watching him and being around him, and seeing how competitive we are when we're doing things together.”

"We've always been around soccer," Owen told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation this week as he and his Austin teammates prepare to host San Diego FC at Q2 Stadium.

You might say MLS as a whole shaped the Wolff brothers as much as any one locale.

The genuine article

“Owen's always been like, a quietly confident dude. I've been perusing his numbers since he was here – obviously there's criticism because of the family ties in recent years,” said teammate Jon Gallagher. “But I think if you look at his actual play, he's been sensational. You look at his age, too, it's quite remarkable. I don't know what I was doing at 16 – he's making his debut and then he's starting almost every game for us at the ages of 18, 19, 20, and playing a major impact in this league, which isn't easy.”

If there was any lingering suspicion of nepotism around Q2 Stadium, the match-winning performances by ‘Teen Wolff’ in the first four weeks of the 2025 campaign under new coach Nico Estévez have surely vanquished it once and for all.

“I mean, I tried to trade for him a lot of times when I wasn't here,” the former FC Dallas head coach said of Wolff on Thursday. “Everyone in the league that knows a little bit about the game knows that he is one of the better young prospect players that we have in this country. We just have to keep helping him to do his thing, just be confident, be relaxed, enjoy the game.

“He’s young, he has a lot of things to keep growing and learning and help him to make his dreams, as we want to help any player here. But the only thing I can say, I always loved the way that he plays.”

Estévez, in fact, has known Owen since he was about 10 years old. The Spaniard initially worked as the Crew academy’s director of methodology before joining Berhalter’s first-team staff, and saw the building blocks already falling into place for his colleague’s precocious kid. Now things have come full circle as he works to provide the player with the finishing touches to soar into the next phase of his career.

“He was doing his first steps in the Columbus academy when I was the director there. You already could see that he was different, that he had something special,” recalled Estévez.