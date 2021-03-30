Orlando's Daryl Dike wins trio of awards after red-hot form on loan at Barnsley

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Daryl Dike continues to enjoy his spell on loan at Barnsley from Orlando City, and now has some individual awards to show for it. The striker has picked up a trio of awards, including player of the month honors and a goal of the month prize.

Dike won player of the month awards from both Barnsley and Football League World, a website covering the English Championship. Dike was rewarded after a spell of performances in March that saw him score four goals in six games, and won the Barnsley award in a landslide, earning 72% of the vote.

"I'm honored to be voted Player of the Month for March," Dike told the Barnsley website. "Honestly, it's just a result of having great service and guys around me!"

Earlier this week, Dike picked up Barnsley's goal of the month award, voted on by the club's supporters. The winning strike was the lone goal in a win over Birmingham City on March 6, when Dike sent the ball into the top right corner of the goal while shooting from the edge of the penalty box. He again won the award overwhelmingly, picking up 75.8% of the vote.

Advertising

The 20-year-old has been crucial for Barnsley's promotion campaign since joining in February, scoring five goals in 11 league matches. The team currently sit in fifth place, in a promotion playoff spot, and are 11 points off of automatic promotion.

Orlando City SC Daryl Dike Barnsley

Advertising

Related Stories

Oscar Pareja confident Orlando can compete with any Liga MX team in Leagues Cup
Orlando City defeat Philadelphia Union, despite Paxten Aaronson solo goal
Orlando City head coach on Daryl Dike's success at Barnsley: "We're very happy for him"

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.