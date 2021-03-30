Orlando's Daryl Dike wins trio of awards after red-hot form on loan at Barnsley

Daryl Dike continues to enjoy his spell on loan at Barnsley from Orlando City, and now has some individual awards to show for it. The striker has picked up a trio of awards, including player of the month honors and a goal of the month prize.
Dike won player of the month awards from both Barnsley and Football League World, a website covering the English Championship. Dike was rewarded after a spell of performances in March that saw him score four goals in six games, and won the Barnsley award in a landslide, earning 72% of the vote.
"I'm honored to be voted Player of the Month for March," Dike told the Barnsley website. "Honestly, it's just a result of having great service and guys around me!"
Earlier this week, Dike picked up Barnsley's goal of the month award, voted on by the club's supporters. The winning strike was the lone goal in a win over Birmingham City on March 6, when Dike sent the ball into the top right corner of the goal while shooting from the edge of the penalty box. He again won the award overwhelmingly, picking up 75.8% of the vote.
The 20-year-old has been crucial for Barnsley's promotion campaign since joining in February, scoring five goals in 11 league matches. The team currently sit in fifth place, in a promotion playoff spot, and are 11 points off of automatic promotion.