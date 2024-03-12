Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando, Minnesota players fined after Mass Confrontation Policy violation

ORL-MIN Mass Confrontation Policy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines following Matchday 4 of the 2024 season.

Orlando vs. Minnesota - Mass Confrontation Policy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC and Minnesota United FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy after their match on March 9. Orlando and Minnesota have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to both clubs, Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja, and Minnesota interim head coach Cameron Knowles.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Orlando forward Ramiro Enrique and Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Mijatović fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York City FC forward Jovan Mijatović an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment Policy in the 87th minute of New York’s match against the Portland Timbers on March 9.

Yapi fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi an undisclosed amount for violating the Hands to the Face/Head/Neck of an Opponent Policy in the 85th minute of Colorado’s match against Real Salt Lake on March 9.

Alba fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba an undisclosed amount for violating the Hands to the Face/Head/Neck of an Opponent Policy in the 31st minute of Miami’s match against CF Montréal on March 10.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

