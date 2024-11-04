Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Orlando City SC host Charlotte FC on Saturday evening in a winner-takes-all Game 3, with the victor advancing out of the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Charlotte outlasted Orlando in penalties in Game 2, winning 3-1 after a 0-0 draw, to set up a pivotal Game 3. The winner of Saturday's match will face either Inter Miami CF or Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after the November international window.

Forwards Duncan McGuire (10g/3a), Ramiro Enrique (8g/2a) and Iván Angulo (5g/10a) also provide depth in attack, while in goal, Pedro Gallese has been formidable, keeping two clean sheets and making five saves throughout the series.

But the Lions' potent attack was kept off the board by the Crown's stingy backline in Game 2, and must regroup in order to close out the Best-of-3 Series on home turf. Facundo Torres (14g/6a) and Martín Ojeda (4g/12a) each scored in the series opener, and will likely be in the center of the action should Orlando advance past Game 3.

Orlando looked to have one foot in the Conference Semifinals after Game 1, easing to a convincing 2-0 home victory over Charlotte.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 5

Eastern Conference No. 5 Regular season: 51 points (14W-11L-9D)

Charlotte have relied heavily on the superb shot-stopping of their MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist, Kristijan Kahlina, all season long, and that was once again the case in Game 2. Kahlina was named Player of the Match presented by Michelob Ultra after making two saves in the PK shootout, to guide Charlotte into Game 3.

Charlotte's league-best backline, highlighted by USMNT defender Tim Ream and center backs Andrew Privett and Adilson Malanda, was also crucial to pushing the hosts to victory, holding Orlando to just three shots and one on target during regular time.