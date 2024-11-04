Matchday

Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

24-Playoffs-H2W-ORLvCLT-2
MLSsoccer staff

Orlando City SC host Charlotte FC on Saturday evening in a winner-takes-all Game 3, with the victor advancing out of the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida

Charlotte outlasted Orlando in penalties in Game 2, winning 3-1 after a 0-0 draw, to set up a pivotal Game 3. The winner of Saturday's match will face either Inter Miami CF or Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after the November international window.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Orlando City logo
Orlando City
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 4
  • Regular season: 52 points (15W-12L-7D)

Orlando looked to have one foot in the Conference Semifinals after Game 1, easing to a convincing 2-0 home victory over Charlotte.

But the Lions' potent attack was kept off the board by the Crown's stingy backline in Game 2, and must regroup in order to close out the Best-of-3 Series on home turf. Facundo Torres (14g/6a) and Martín Ojeda (4g/12a) each scored in the series opener, and will likely be in the center of the action should Orlando advance past Game 3.

Forwards Duncan McGuire (10g/3a), Ramiro Enrique (8g/2a) and Iván Angulo (5g/10a) also provide depth in attack, while in goal, Pedro Gallese has been formidable, keeping two clean sheets and making five saves throughout the series.

Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 5
  • Regular season: 51 points (14W-11L-9D)

Charlotte have relied heavily on the superb shot-stopping of their MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist, Kristijan Kahlina, all season long, and that was once again the case in Game 2. Kahlina was named Player of the Match presented by Michelob Ultra after making two saves in the PK shootout, to guide Charlotte into Game 3.

Charlotte's league-best backline, highlighted by USMNT defender Tim Ream and center backs Andrew Privett and Adilson Malanda, was also crucial to pushing the hosts to victory, holding Orlando to just three shots and one on target during regular time.

Now the Crown's attack, which has been held scoreless in this series, must find their feet to propel Charlotte into the Conference Semifinals. Dean Smith's side will look to DP forwards Liel Abada (7g/2a) and Karol Swiderski (6g/2a) as well as Patrick Agyemang (10g/5a) to make their mark, while dynamic DP midfielder Pep Biel also returns from suspension.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday Orlando City SC Charlotte FC

Related Stories

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
More News
More News
Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out long-term with shoulder injury

Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out long-term with shoulder injury
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Your Monday Kickoff: Red Bulls deliver an MLS upset for the ages
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Red Bulls deliver an MLS upset for the ages
Video
Video
Gabriel Pec: 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year
0:59

Gabriel Pec: 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year
Seattle Sounders: Do they have the best defense left in playoffs?
0:57
MLS Wrap-Up

Seattle Sounders: Do they have the best defense left in playoffs?
Can Ryan Gauld lead Vancouver Whitecaps to LAFC upset?
3:21
MLS Wrap-Up

Can Ryan Gauld lead Vancouver Whitecaps to LAFC upset?
Columbus Crew: Can they call this season a success?
1:13
MLS Wrap-Up

Columbus Crew: Can they call this season a success?