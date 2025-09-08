Orlando City transfer Ramiro Enrique to Saudi Arabian club

The 24-year-old former Argentina youth international joined Orlando as a U22 Initiative signing ahead of the 2023 season from Banfield in his home country. He recorded 26g/7a in 102 appearances across all competitions for the Lions.

"Ramiro has been a true professional throughout his time in Orlando," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City's general manager & sporting director.

"His dedication to the club, our staff and his teammates has been exemplary. His goals in key moments will always be remembered, and as much as he will be missed, this was an offer both the club and Ramiro could not refuse.