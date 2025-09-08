Orlando City transfer Ramiro Enrique to Saudi Arabian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Orlando City have transferred forward Ramiro Enrique to Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old former Argentina youth international joined Orlando as a U22 Initiative signing ahead of the 2023 season from Banfield in his home country. He recorded 26g/7a in 102 appearances across all competitions for the Lions.
"Ramiro has been a true professional throughout his time in Orlando," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City's general manager & sporting director.
"His dedication to the club, our staff and his teammates has been exemplary. His goals in key moments will always be remembered, and as much as he will be missed, this was an offer both the club and Ramiro could not refuse.
"We thank him for all his contributions and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."
Following Enrique's departure, Designated Players Martín Ojeda, Marco Pašalić and Luis Muriel will continue to lead the league's joint-highest scoring attack (54 goals). Additionally, US international Duncan McGuire recently returned from a long-term injury.
After reaching the Eastern Conference Final last season, the Lions are on pace to secure a sixth consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth under head coach Oscar Pareja.
