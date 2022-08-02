Orlando City sign Peru international Wilder Cartagena on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have acquired Peruvian international midfielder Wilder Cartagena on loan from ​​Al-Ittihad Kalba SC in the United Arab Emirates' top division, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old joins through the end of the 2022 MLS season with an option to extend an additional year through 2023.

“Wilder is a player that brings valuable high-level experience to the table and will add strong defensive depth for us in the midfield,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.