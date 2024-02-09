Orlando City sign Muzzi, Moreira to new contracts

“The pair have been valued partners throughout these first years of our ownership, and we are thankful to retain them both to continue building Orlando City’s successes on the field. We are looking forward to the next chapter of their tenures here at the club and are excited for our fans to be a part of the new heights we will set, together, over this time.”

“Luiz and Ricardo have been instrumental to all that has been accomplished over Orlando City’s recent history, and we are very excited to have them both back for the foreseeable future to lead our City, OCB and Academy soccer operations,” club owner and chairman Mark Wilf said in a release.

Muzzi remains the club’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, while Moreira has been promoted to technical director and VP of soccer operations.

Orlando City SC have signed front-office members Luiz Muzzi and Ricardo Moreira to new two-year contracts through 2025, the club announced Friday.

NEWS: We have signed both Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi and Technical Director Ricardo Moreira to new two-year contracts through 2025. More Details ⬇️

Orlando are coming off a club-record year where they went 18W-7L-9D for 63 points and posted 14 shutouts. That powered a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth and a second consecutive Concacaf Champions Cup appearance.

Led by head coach Oscar Pareja, Orlando also won their first MLS-era trophy when lifting the 2022 US Open Cup.

“I want to extend my appreciation to Mark, the entire Wilf family, and our fans for their trust and incredible support as we continue our work at this club. I also want to thank them for their support in allowing us to assemble a great team with title aspirations, but also a team that has the ability to turn those aspirations into reality,” Muzzi said.

“Orlando has become a wonderful home for me and my family, whose support I absolutely could not do this without, so I’m excited to stay here and to continue building on what we’ve started.”

Since joining Orlando City before the 2019 season, Muzzi and Moreira have acquired a host of highly-touted players. The list includes Uruguayan star Facundo Torres, Argentine winger Martín Ojeda, Peruvian international goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and center back Robin Jansson, while drafting USMNT forwards Daryl Dike and Duncan McGuire.

“First to my amazing family, thank you. I’m truly blessed to have your support and love as we continue along this journey together. Next, I want to thank Mark and the Wilf family for their continued belief in me and the work that we’re doing here in Orlando,” Moreira said.

“We’ve achieved a lot in the last few years, and I look forward to working and achieving even more together. As someone who always tells people to trust the process, here I am. I trust our process.”